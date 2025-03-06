'They should choose their words wisely,' Babar Azam's father warns former cricketers

Babar Azam poses with his father Azam Siddique (R) — Instagram/Azam Siddique

Azam Siddique, the father of Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam, has stepped forward in support of his son amid growing scrutiny over his recent performances.

The former captain is facing one of the toughest periods of his career, as his recent form comes under heavy scrutiny from fans and pundits alike.

Following Pakistan’s disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, the opening batter was dropped from the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand—a decision strongly opposed by his father, Azam Siddique.

In response to the mounting criticism, Siddique took to social media to defend his son, expressing unwavering faith in Babar’s ability to stage a comeback.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “The boss is always right. Despite being part of the ICC’s T20 Team of the Year, he was dropped. It’s fine; he will perform in the National T20 and PSL. Insha Allah, he will make a comeback.”

While Babar was named in the ICC’s T20I Team of the Year, critics argue that his playing style no longer aligns with the demands of modern-day T20 cricket.

Siddique also issued a strong message to Babar’s detractors, urging them to be mindful of their words.

“They are very big former players, but they should choose their words wisely. If someone responds, they may not be able to tolerate it. You are the past, and that door will never open,” he asserted.

Among those who have openly criticized Babar Azam are former Pakistan cricketing legends Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Hafeez.

Akhtar went as far as labeling Babar a “fraud,” while Hafeez questioned his ability to perform in challenging conditions across SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

These remarks have added further pressure on the struggling batter, who has failed to replicate his past performances in recent months.

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Babar’s father remains optimistic, emphasizing that the batter has ample opportunities ahead to prove his critics wrong.

Notably, the 30-year-old has struggled since his 151-run knock against Nepal in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023.

His performances have been under intense scrutiny, especially following his promotion to the opening slot during the recent tri-nation ODI series and the Champions Trophy.

However, the shift did not yield positive results, as he managed only modest scores of 10, 23, 29, 64, and 23 in five innings.

Pakistan will now tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series from March 16 to April 5.

The squad for the upcoming white-ball tour was announced a few days ago, featuring significant changes in the T20I lineup. Salman Ali Agha has replaced Mohammad Rizwan as the T20I captain.

Additionally, several senior players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, have been excluded from the T20I squad, while Shaheen and Haris Rauf have also been left out of the ODI squad.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: