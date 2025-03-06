Hafeez criticises 90s cricket legends for failing to win ICC trophies

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez during training session in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — ICC

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez criticised the country's 1990s cricket stars for failing to win major ICC tournaments, despite their immense talent and dominance in the sport.

During a recent interview alongside Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, and Sana Mir, Hafeez shared his views on the legacy of that era.

“I am a big admirer of the cricketers from the 1990s, but when we talk about their legacy, it’s clear they didn’t bring home an ICC trophy. They were part of the World Cups in 1996, 1999, and 2003, and despite our strong performances, we lost each time. In fact, we only made it to the 1999 final, and that loss was quite heavy,” Hafeez said.

“They were megastars as players, but they couldn’t inspire us by winning an ICC event. After that, we endured a tough phase, losing the 2007 T20 World Cup final. However, in 2009, under Younis Khan’s leadership, we finally secured a title, providing inspiration for the next generation,” he added.

The former middle-order batter further reflected on Pakistan’s recent cricketing struggles, noting, “Unfortunately, a major setback hit Pakistan cricket, and we have yet to fully recover from it. Then came the 2017 Champions Trophy victory, which became a huge source of motivation. Today, people idolize Babar Azam, and while he may not have played a significant role in that tournament, his presence there made an impact.”

Reiterating his point, the 44-year-old said, “There’s no doubt they were talented, but the fact remains that the 1990s stars were unable to clinch an ICC event, despite their immense abilities.”

As Shoaib Malik and Sana Mir joined the conversation, the discussion took a lighter turn, with Shoaib Akhtar and the rest of the panel seen smiling.

Akhtar then shifted focus to Pakistan’s historical dominance over India in ODIs, attributing it to his playing era.

“Those 73 ODIs that Pakistan won against India—it was us who won them,” he said.

Shoaib Malik acknowledged the contributions of past cricketing greats, stating, “There’s no denying the solid legacy left by Imran Khan and the era of cricket that followed. They played some exceptional cricket during their time.”Jokingly countering Hafeez’s remarks, Malik added, “Well, now that this video is out, you can’t backtrack! You’ve already mentioned the big names, so the truth is out there.”

For the unversed, the discussion highlighted some of Pakistan’s greatest cricketing icons, including Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saeed Anwar and Saqlain Mushtaq—players who defined an era but ultimately fell short of ICC silverware.