Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from ODI cricket

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim during a nets session on February 23, 2025 in Rawalpindi. - ICC

Former Bangladesh captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim on Wednesday announced his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following the team's early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan and the UAE.

The veteran cricketer took to social media to announce his departure from the fifty-over format.

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty," Mushfiqur posted on his official Facebook page.

"The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Allah says in the Quran: Wa tu'izzu man tasha' wa tu'zhilu man tasha' [And He honors whom He wills, and He disgraces whom He wills] (3:26). May Almighty Allah forgive us and grant righteous Iman to all," he added.

He expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career.

"Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends, and fans, for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years," the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 37-year-old made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in August 2006. He retires as Bangladesh’s most-capped player in the format, having played 274 matches.

Over his illustrious career, he scored 7,795 runs at an average of 36.42, including nine centuries, with a career-best score of 144. As a wicketkeeper, he took 243 catches and effected 56 stumpings.

Widely regarded as a giant in Bangladesh's ODI history, Mushfiqur Rahim first made his mark in the 2007 World Cup when he was picked ahead of veteran wicketkeeper Khaled Mashud.

He immediately justified the selectors' faith, scoring a crucial fifty in Bangladesh's famous victory over India in Trinidad.

Mushfiqur soon established himself as a mainstay in the middle order, and except for a brief spell in 2008 when he lost his place, he remained a constant presence in the Bangladesh lineup for nearly two decades.

He had previously retired from T20Is following the 2022 T20 World Cup. In Test cricket, he has played 94 matches so far and is on track to become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach the 100-Test milestone.