BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla comments on future of Pakistan-India bilateral series

India's Virat Kohli and Axar Patel shake hands with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq after their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-secretary Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday, opened up on the prospects of a bilateral series between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

Shukla, alongside other cricket board representatives, was invited by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to watch the ongoing second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium.

During his visit, Shukla was probed about the BCCI’s stance regarding the bilateral series against Pakistan.

The BCCI vice-secretary, in response, reiterated that the final decision will be taken by the Indian government.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of a Pakistan-India series at a neutral venue, highlighting the two cricket board’s policies.

“It’s true that the fans want to see this contest. But as a matter of policy, the BCCI (and also the PCB) has always been particular about hosting a bilateral tournament on the home soil. We have been particular about it, and let’s see, what happens in the future,” Shukla said.

Shukla also dismissed the claims of the Indian team having the advantage of playing all of their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, stating that the men in blue are not dependent on wickets.

“The decision of hosting India’s matches in Dubai was finalised long ago by the ICC, so there are no questions of fair or unfair play. And, the Indian team is not dependent on the wickets and even in Dubai, they play on different strips, so the team plays to the best of its ability and performs well,” said Shukla.

Rajeev Shukla further lauded the PCB for successfully hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 and praised the new look of the Gaddafi Stadium, which underwent substantial uplift in a record 117 days for the mega event.