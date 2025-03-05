Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss holding white-ball series besides FTP

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed (right) plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed on Wednesday, confirmed that they are exploring the possibility of holding a white-ball series with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) apart from the Future Tour Programme (FTP).

According to the details, BCB’s Ahmed was among the cricket board representatives invited by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to watch the ongoing second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

During his visit, Ahmed discussed the plan of holding a white-ball series, comprised of three ODIs and as many T20Is, with Naqvi.

“I would like to thank PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for inviting me,” said Ahmed, while talking to the media here on Wednesday.

“There has been a discussion between the two boards to hold white ball series apart from FTP. The boards are in talks to schedule the series,” he added.

PCB chairman Naqvi welcomed Ahmed to Pakistan and lauded the BCB’s support in hosting the Champions Trophy 2025.

He further confirmed that the two cricket boards have been in discussion regarding the series for the last few weeks.

“I would like to welcome Faruque Ahmed on the occasion of the semi-final in Lahore. I thank Faruque Ahmed and BCB for their support in organizing the Champions Trophy,” said Naqvi.

“The two boards have been discussing a mutual series for the past few weeks and the progress will be made in this regard soon,” he added.

For the unversed, Bangladesh are already scheduled to tour Pakistan at the end of May for a three-match each ODI and T20I series as part of the FTP.