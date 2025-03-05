New Zealand break Australia’s all-time Champions Trophy record

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: New Zealand on Wednesday, broke Australia’s record of scoring the highest team total in the history of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

The Blackcaps achieved the milestone in the ongoing second semi-final against South Africa as they racked up 362/6 in their allotted overs, courtesy of centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

Ravindra top-scored for New Zealand with 108 off 101 deliveries, while Williamson made 94-ball 102.

While the centurion duo laid a solid foundation, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips gave the final touches and powered New Zealand to a record-breaking total.

Notably, the previous two highest totals in the history of the Champions Trophy came in the ongoing edition.

Highest Team Totals in Champions Trophy History:

New Zealand — 362/6 against South Africa, Lahore 2025

Australia — 356/5 against England, Lahore 2025

England — 351/8 against Australia, Lahore 2025

New Zealand — 347/4 against USA, The Oval 2004

Pakistan — 338/4 against India, The Oval 2017

Furthermore, New Zealand's 362/6 was the third-highest score in the knockout matches of the ICC ODI tournaments.

The highest score in a knockout match was 397/4 by India against New Zealand during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while Australia’s 359/2 against India in the World Cup 2003 remained the highest score in the final of an ICC ODI tournament.

Highest scores in ICC ODI knockouts

India — 397/4 against New Zealand (semi-final), Wankhede 2023

New Zealand — 393/6 against West Indies (quarter-final), Wellington 2015

New Zealand — 362/6 against South Africa (semi-final), Today

Australia — 359/2 against India (final), Johannesburg 2003

Pakistan — 338/4 against India (final), Oval 2017