Ravindra, Williamson power New Zealand to massive total against South Africa

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (left) and Rachin Ravinra in action during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Opening batter Rachin Ravindra and veteran Kane Williamson scored anchoring half-centuries to power New Zealand to a massive total against South Africa in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bat first brought fortune as his batting unit yielded 362/6 in the allotted 50 overs.

The Blackcaps got off to a decent start to their innings as openers Will Young and Ravindra shared a brisk 48-run partnership until the former fell victim to Lungi Ngidi in the eighth over after scoring 21 off 23 deliveries.

Following the early hiccup, Williamson joined Ravindra in the middle and put New Zealand in a commanding position with a marathon partnership, which yielded 164 runs off 154 deliveries.

The second-wicket partnership eventually concluded with the opener’s dismissal in the 34th over and walked back after top-scoring with 108 off 101 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and a six.

Williamson was then involved in a brief 39-run partnership for the third wicket with Daryl Mitchell and brought up his 15th ODI century in the process.

The right-handed batter, however, soon perished after amassing the landmark. He scored 102 off 94 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

Following his dismissal, Mitchell and Glenn Phillips gave a late push to New Zealand’s total with brisk knocks.

Mitchell and Phillips scored 49 each from 37 and 27 balls respectively, while Michael Bracewell made 12-ball 16.

Ngidi was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking three wickets for 72 runs in his 10 overs, while Rabada bagged two.