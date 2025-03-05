‘Selectors want to make Shadab Khan captain,’ claims former Pakistan cricketer

Pakistan's Shadab Khan in action during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against USA at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas on June 06, 2024. — ICC

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has claimed that Salman Ali Agha’s appointment as Pakistan’s captain for the T20I series against New Zealand is a part of national selectors’ plans to make Shadab Khan skipper.

Agha on Tuesday, became Pakistan’s fourth T20I captain since January 2024 after Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, as Pakistan named an inexperienced squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, scheduled to commence later this month.

Ali suggested that the New Zealand tour will be a tough challenge for the green shirts and the selectors will then replace Agha with Shadab if the team does not perform well.

"The selectors did this (giving captaincy to Salman Ali Agha) because they want to make Shadab Khan the captain. The New Zealand tour will be a difficult one, then Shadab will be in the line. Let Shadab play, he is a good player. He will come if he performs well," said Ali.

The former cricketer further questioned Agha’s appointment as T20I captain, suggesting the latter was a misfit for the format.

"Salman Ali Agha is a very good player in Test matches and ODIs; he is not T20 player. The selectors closed their eyes here,” said Ali.

Basit Ali then went on to slam the national selectors and accused them of favouritism in selecting the white-ball squads for the New Zealand tour.

"Pakistan have announced their teams. A big mess has been created. Two-two players were picked based on different people's choices. A team is not made like this, friend. They probably want to throw dust in people's eyes."