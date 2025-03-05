WATCH: BCCI's Shukla in attendance for Champions Trophy semi-final in Lahore

BCCI Secretary Rajeev Shukla (second from left) and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) watch the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-secretary Rajeev Shukla, alongside other boards’ members were in attendance for the ongoing second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of six representatives from five different cricket boards will be attending the knockout fixture between South Africa and New Zealand.

“The following are the other board representatives who will attend Wednesday's semifinal in Lahore; Rajiv Shukla (BCCI), Roger Twose (NZC), Farooq Ahmed (BCB), Pholetsi Isaac Moseki, Dr. Mohammed Moosajee (both CSA) and Mr Mahinda Vallipuram (Malaysia),” the PCB said in a statement.





Shukla, who reportedly arrived in Pakistan via a chartered flight in the wee hours of Wednesday, was nominated by the BCCI to cross the border following PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s request to all cricket board representatives to watch the semi-final at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium here.

Shukla’s visit to Pakistan holds a lot of significance, considering the BCCI, just months before the commencement of the eight-team tournament, had refused to send its national men’s team to Pakistan, citing the directives of their government.

The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the PCB, resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.

The dispute eventually culminated with PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which states that both teams will play their matches at a neutral venue when India or Pakistan is hosting an event for the next three years.