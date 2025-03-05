Harbhajan Singh mocks Pakistan after India's Champions Trophy final berth

Former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh. — AFP

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh took a jab at Pakistan after India secured a spot in the final of the ongoing 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

He reminded Pakistan that they would not be hosting the title clash, as India had sealed their place in the summit showdown.

The Champions Trophy final is set to take place in Dubai on March 9. India has played all its matches at neutral venues, as it was pre-determined that India’s semi-final and final would be moved from Pakistan if the team advanced beyond the group stage.

Harbhajan shared a post on X in Hindi, stating, "First, Pakistan was out of the tournament. And now, the final is out of Pakistan."

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green's campaign in the Champions Trophy was nothing short of a disappointment, as they became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament despite being the hosts.

Pakistan suffered back-to-back defeats, first against New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19 in Karachi and then against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

The Rizwan-led side concluded their campaign winless, as their final group-stage match against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.

On the other hand, India faced Australia in the semi-final on March 4, where Kohli once again starred with the bat, scoring 84 runs to guide the Men in Blue to victory.

The Men in Blue will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, currently being played in Lahore.