Bangladesh cricketers secure pay raise despite Champions Trophy disappointment

Bangladesh cricketers in a huddle during Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2025. — ICC

Bangladesh's cricketers are set to benefit from increased salaries and match fees following the finalisation of the new central contract.

Despite heading into the Champions Trophy with high hopes, the team failed to make an impact under the leadership of Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

They lost two consecutive matches before their final group-stage game was canceled, finishing sixth with just one point. However, they still secured over 5.73 crore taka in prize money.

Amid this disappointment, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) delivered positive news for the players.

The board has revised the central contract, increasing salaries and expanding the list of contracted players. BCB’s cricket operations head, Nazmul Abedin Fahim, confirmed the developments but noted that certain aspects remain under discussion.

Following the BCB’s 18th board meeting, Fahim addressed the media, stating, "The players' salaries and match fees have increased. Test cricketers have seen a higher increase compared to others. This is to keep their interest secured."

Although he did not disclose the exact number of players included in the contract, he mentioned that adjustments could still be made.

"There is a number at the moment, but I don't want to disclose it. It might increase or decrease after further discussion. Once approved, what's shown will be final."

Previously, the highest-grade players earned up to 10 lakh taka, with factors such as performance bonuses, captaincy, and experience influencing the final amount. The lowest-grade players received 1 lakh taka.

Under the revised structure, those who previously earned 8 lakh taka will now receive 10 lakh taka, while the minimum salary is expected to be around 2 lakh taka.

Match fees were previously set at 6 lakh taka for Tests, 3 lakh for ODIs, and 2 lakh for T20Is, but details regarding the revised match fees have yet to be disclosed.

According to latest development, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been promoted to the elite A+ category in the proposed 22-member central contract for 2025, recognizing his consistency and commitment.

The draft central contract list was presented to BCB directors during their last meeting on February 3.

According to media reports, the board has reverted to a universal grading system, dividing players into five categories—A+, A, B, C, and D—rather than categorizing players based on Test, ODI, and T20I participation.

Test and ODI captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, along with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Kumar Das, and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, has been placed in the A category.

Meanwhile, the B category includes experienced players such as Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mahmudullah, and Mustafizur Rahman, along with emerging talents Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, and Nahid Rana.

Players in the C category include Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanjim Hasan Sakib, and Mahedi Hasan. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and pacer Khaled Ahmed have been placed in the D category.

The board has yet to finalize the contract list, as discussions continue over whether Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah should be retained. BCB previously emphasized that both senior players needed strong performances to secure a spot in the ODI World Cup squad.

Mahmudullah has already retired from Tests and T20Is to focus on ODIs, while Mushfiqur remains active in the longer formats.

Central Contract list for 2025 (proposed)