Pakistan players slip in latest ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah celebrates after dismissing Will Young during Champions Trophy opening match against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan players have seen a decline in the latest ICC ODI rankings following their disappointing performances in the recent tri-nation ODI series and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Opening batter, who made a comeback in the ODI format during the tri-nation series, played only one game in the ongoing tournament in Karachi against New Zealand and was ruled out due to injury.

His overall performance was underwhelming, leading to a drop in the latest rankings update. He now sits at 19th place, down from 17th, with 621 points.

ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan also slipped one place to 21st, with 616 points, due to recent setbacks in the format.

Imam-ul-Haq maintained his 32nd spot, while the injured Saim Ayub dropped two places to 37th with 572 points. Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha currently sits at 46th, while no other Pakistan batter is ranked in the top 100 ODI batters.

India opener Shubman Gill retains the No.1 ranking for ODI batters, with teammate Virat Kohli moving up to fourth following his Player of the Match performance against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai.

Star batter Babar Azam remains in second place with 770 points, while South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen holds third place with 760 points.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Pakistan's left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi maintains his ninth spot despite struggling with expensive spells during the Champions Trophy clashes against New Zealand and India.

Out-of-form Haris Rauf dropped two places from 22nd to 24th with 553 points, while Naseem Shah slipped one place to 43rd. Abrar Ahmed also fell in the rankings, now sitting at 50th.

New Zealand's Matt Henry has climbed to third place in the bowling rankings with 649 rating points, behind Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana (first) and South African tweaker Keshav Maharaj (second).

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami’s resurgence in the Champions Trophy saw him jump three spots to 11th with 609 rating points.

South Africa’s Marco Jansen climbed nine spots to 18th, while England’s Jofra Archer made a significant leap, rising 13 places to share the 19th position.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has reached new heights, becoming the top-ranked all-rounder in ICC ODI rankings.

His impressive Champions Trophy campaign, which included a maiden five-wicket haul against England and a half-century against Australia, propelled him to the No.1 all-rounder position, dethroning teammate Mohammad Nabi, who now sits in second place.

Omarzai rose two spots, achieving a career-high rating of 296 points.

India’s Axar Patel also made a significant jump in the all-rounder rankings, moving up 17 spots to 13th with a career-high 194 rating points.

Omarzai was also among the biggest climbers in the latest ODI batting rankings, moving up 12 spots to 24th with 598 rating points, following his 126 runs in the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran also made a notable leap in the rankings, moving up 13 spots into 10th place (676 rating points) after his impressive 177-run performance against England in Lahore.

Australia’s Steve Smith also gained ground in the rankings, climbing six spots to 16th after his contributions with the bat in the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson moved up eight places to 29th.