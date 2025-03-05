New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in Champions Trophy 2025

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santher during toss time ahead of the second Champions Trophy semi-final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 05, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

LAHORE: New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke

HEAD-TO-HEAD

New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other in 73 ODI matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 26, while South Africa have emerged victorious on 42 occasions. Five matches ended without a result.

Matches played: 73

South Africa won: 42

New Zealand won: 26

No result: 5

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Both teams have faced each other twice in the Champions Trophy, with New Zealand and South Africa winning one game each.

Matches played: 2

South Africa won: 1

New Zealand won: 1

FORM GUIDE

New Zealand will aim to continue their winning momentum in Pakistan, having secured recent victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan. They also previously won a tri-nation ODI series here.

South Africa, considered underdogs, will keep their eyes on the prize and look to challenge New Zealand after remaining unbeaten in the Champions Trophy group stage.

South Africa: L, L, W, A, W (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, L