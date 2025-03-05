Champions Trophy final tickets sell out amid massive fan frenzy

India's K L Rahul (Right) and Ravindra Jadeja after winning the match during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 1st semifinal against Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 4, 2025 in Dubai.— AFP

DUBAI: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, set to take place on Sunday, March 9, at Dubai International Stadium, has witnessed overwhelming demand, with all 25,000 tickets selling out swiftly.

Ticket prices ranged from AED 250 for general admission to AED 12,000 for the exclusive Sky Box hospitality, generating an estimated AED 9 million (approximately PKR 685 million) in revenue.

The Dubai stadium management highlighted the rapid sellout as a testament to the immense enthusiasm of cricket fans eager to witness the tournament's grand finale.

With a seating capacity of around 25,000, the stadium is set to welcome spectators from across the globe, creating an electric atmosphere for the high-stakes clash. The breakdown of ticket sales reflects the diverse pricing structure:

General Admission (15,000 seats): AED 250–500, generating approximately AED 5.6 million.

Premium and Pavilion Sections (5,000 seats): AED 500–1,200, contributing around AED 4.25 million.

Hospitality (1,700 seats): AED 2,000–12,000, adding nearly AED 10.2 million.

Gates will open at 10:00 AM, with the final set to begin at 1:00 PM. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure smooth entry and soak in the electrifying atmosphere of one of cricket’s most anticipated events.

India has already secured a place in the final after a thrilling victory over Australia, with Virat Kohli playing a crucial role in the match.

They will face the winner of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa, set to take place in Lahore on Wednesday.

South Africa, still seeking their first ICC trophy since 1998, will be determined to overcome New Zealand in the semi-final. The two teams last met in Lahore on February 10 in a high-scoring Tri-Series clash.

With key bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj in their ranks, South Africa will aim to make a strong push for the title.

The rapid sellout of Champions Trophy final tickets reflects the immense excitement surrounding the tournament, as cricket fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the highly anticipated showdown in Dubai.

It is pertinent to mention that the Proteas secured their place in the semi-finals after remaining unbeaten in the group stage, winning their matches with one game washed out due to rain.

In their tournament opener, they faced Afghanistan and secured a commanding 107-run victory, bundling out the Afghan side for 208 in pursuit of 316.

Their second match against Australia in Rawalpindi was completely washed out due to rain, while their final group match against England confirmed their semi-final berth with a convincing seven-wicket victory in a chase of 180.

New Zealand, on the other hand, won their first two games against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the host country. However, they suffered a defeat against India in their final group-stage clash in Dubai.