Shami admits playing in Dubai gives India an edge in Champions Trophy

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami during the ICC Champions Trophy match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 2, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has admitted that playing all of their Champions Trophy 2025 matches at a single venue in Dubai has been beneficial for the team.

Shami delivered a match-winning performance in the semi-final against Australia on Tuesday, taking 3-48 to help India secure a four-wicket victory.

Following the match, India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, dismissed criticism suggesting that their exclusive use of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium provided an unfair advantage.

India opted against traveling to Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan due to political tensions, instead playing all three of their group-stage matches at their designated base in Dubai.

They will now compete in Sunday’s final—again in Dubai—against either South Africa or New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the other seven teams in the tournament have had to shuttle between three different cities in Pakistan and the UAE, adapting to varying conditions.

"It definitely helped us because we know the conditions and the behaviour of the pitch," Shami said Tuesday after his pivotal role in beating Australia.

"It is a plus point that you are playing all the matches at one venue," he added.

As part of the tournament’s 'fusion formula,' South Africa had to travel to Dubai only to return to Pakistan less than 24 hours later without playing a match.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Blue remain unbeaten in the ongoing tournament, having won their curtain-raiser against Bangladesh by seven wickets while chasing 229.

Their second group-stage match against arch-rivals and hosts Pakistan boosted India's confidence, as Virat Kohli notched up his 51st ODI century and guided the team to a six-wicket win while chasing 242.

India secured victory in their final group-stage match against New Zealand, winning by 44 runs while defending a total of 250.