Champions Trophy 2025: CSA gives major update on Aiden Markram ahead of New Zealand clash

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram speaks after the coin toss prior to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and England at National Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Karachi. — ICC

LAHORE: Cricket South Africa (CSA) has provided a crucial update on middle-order batter Aiden Markram ahead of the second semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Markram experienced discomfort in his hamstring and walked off the field during South Africa’s last group-stage fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against England on Saturday.

Serving as South Africa’s stand-in captain in the absence of regular skipper Temba Bavuma, Markram left the field during England’s innings. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen took over the leadership duties.

The development was confirmed by commentators during the 31st over of England’s innings on the broadcast feed. As a precaution, CSA called up spin-bowling all-rounder George Linde as cover for the aggressive batter.

However, according to the latest update, Markram has passed his fitness test and is available for selection for the crucial semi-final clash.

It is pertinent to mention that the Proteas secured their place in the semi-finals after remaining unbeaten in the group stage, winning their matches with one game washed out due to rain.

In their tournament opener, they faced Afghanistan and secured a commanding 107-run victory, bundling out the Afghan side for 208 in pursuit of 316.

Their second match against Australia in Rawalpindi was completely washed out due to rain, while their final group match against England confirmed their semi-final berth with a convincing seven-wicket victory in a chase of 180.

South Africa Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Travelling Reserve: George Linde