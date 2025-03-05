Steve Smith announces retirement from ODIs after Champions Trophy exit

Australia's star batter Steve Smith during media conference ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 21, 2025. — ICC

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) following the team’s exit from the Champions Trophy.

The 35-year-old played his final ODI in the semifinal against India in Dubai, where he top-scored for Australia with 73 runs in a losing effort.

According to a Cricket Australia media release, Smith informed his teammates of his decision to retire from ODIs immediately after the semifinal defeat. However, he will continue to be available for Test cricket and T20 Internationals.

"It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said. "There have been so many amazing moments and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight, along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey."

Smith believes his retirement presents an opportunity for younger players to prepare for the 2027 World Cup.

"Now is a great opportunity for players to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to step aside," he added. "Test cricket remains a priority, and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies tour in the winter, and then the Ashes at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute at that level."

The right-handed batter was a key member of Australia’s ODI World Cup-winning squads in 2015 and 2023.

He also captained the 50-over side after Michael Clarke’s retirement, leading the team in 64 matches, winning 32, losing 28, with four no-results. He briefly resumed the captaincy for the Champions Trophy, stepping in for the injured Pat Cummins.

Commenting on Smith’s retirement, George Bailey, the chair of selectors, said: "We fully understand and support Steve's decision to retire from One-Day International cricket. Steve has said on many occasions that he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position that hasn't changed and one Cricket Australia supports."

"His record as a batter across 167 games is exemplary, and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players. From an NSP standpoint, Steve remains fully committed to Test cricket and is an integral member and leader within that team," Bailey concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Smith’s ODI career spanned 170 matches, during which he amassed 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96. His record includes 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries, making him the 12th-highest run-scorer for Australia in ODIs.

His highest score of 164 came against New Zealand in 2016. Initially debuting as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith also contributed with the ball, taking 28 wickets and completing 90 catches in the field.