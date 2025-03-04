SBP lose four wickets in three balls during President’s Trophy final

SBP's Rameez Aziz plays a shot during the first day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final against PTV at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 4, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) suffered an astounding collapse as they lost four wickets in three deliveries on the opening day of the President’s Trophy Grade-I final against Pakistan Television (PTV) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the 27th over of SBP’s first innings when they lost skipper Umar Amin, veteran Fawad Alam, Test batter Saud Shakeel and Muhammad Irfan Khan in the astonishing span of just three deliveries.

The surreal collapse was initiated when Mohammad Shahzad cleaned up SBP captain Amin and got Alam caught on the next delivery.

The drama intensified when Test batter Saud Shakeel got timed out – an unusual mode of dismissal in which the new batter fails to take guard within the stipulated period of time.

Shahzad, unfazed by the unusual dismissal, clean-bowled Irfan on the next delivery to complete his hat-trick, which marked PTV’s fourth success in the span of just three deliveries.

The collapse saw SBP slipping from 128/1 to 128/5.



When this story was filed, the Amin-led side was 166/8 in 40 overs, battling hard to register a commendable total on the board.

Squads



PTV: Amad Butt (captain), Ali Usman, Aqib Liaquat, Faisal Akram, Imam-Ul-Haq, Israr Hussain, Mehran Sanwal, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Ibtisam, Muhammad Mohsin, Sajjad Ali, Salman Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Taimur Khan and Waqar Hussain (wicket-keeper)

SBP: Umar Amin (captain), Aimal Khan, Ali Shan (wicket-keeper), Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Ismail, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Niaz Khan, Rameez Aziz, Salman Ali Agha, Saqib Khan, Saud Shakeel, Sirajuddin, Usman Salahuddin and Zahid Mehmood