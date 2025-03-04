Liverpool’s Slot accused of expletive rant with referee during Merseyside derby

Liverpool´s manager Arne Slot reacts during the English Premier League match against Everton at the Goodison Park in Liverpool on February 12, 2025. — AFP

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been accused of aiming an expletive-filled rant at referee Michael Oliver, claiming the official would be to blame if the Premier League leaders did not win the title.

Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were both shown red cards after confronting Oliver on the pitch following Liverpool´s stormy 2-2 draw at Merseyside rivals Everton in February.

James Tarkowski scored the Toffees´ equaliser deep into stoppage time, with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Everton´s Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off for scuffling after the final whistle.

Slot and Hulshoff were given two-match touchline suspensions and fined for their behaviour by an independent regulatory commission.

The panel received a copy of Oliver´s match report in which he alleged a "confrontational and aggressive" Slot had told the official that he had "given them everything" and he hoped he "was proud of that performance".

Oliver claimed Slot returned to continue the X-rated blast, saying: "If we don´t win the league, I´ll blame you."

Slot admitted the charges but insisted he said: "If we don´t win the league, I will have you to thank for that".

The FA maintained Slot´s language and words were as reported by Oliver and that the discrepancy did not make a material difference to the sanction.

Slot accepted his behaviour was unacceptable and that he had allowed frustration to get the better of him as he believed key decisions had not gone Liverpool´s way at Goodison Park.

The 46-year-old Dutchman, who served the first game of his ban in last week´s win against Newcastle, has since apologised to Oliver in private and public.

"Arne Slot is a role model and should be exercising good discipline both on and off the pitch, and setting an example to his players" and his actions "did not provide the positive image of the game that the governing bodies strive for"," the commission said.

Despite their dropped points at Everton, Liverpool are now 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal as they close in on a record-equalling 20th English title.

They are back in action in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.