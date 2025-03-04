Virat Kohli recalls century against Pakistan after semi-final victory

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after reaching his half century during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: India’s batting stalwart recalled his match-winning century against arch-rivals Pakistan after leading his side to a convincing four-wicket victory over Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Kohli, who boasts a dominant record against Pakistan, had scored a well-crafted century against the defending champions during India’s run chase of 242 and helped them secure a rewarding six-wicket victory.

The right-handed batter played a similar innings in the knockout fixture as India comfortably chased down 265 runs.

Virat Kohli, however, failed to convert his sensible knock into a match-winning century but it was enough to earn him the Player of the Match award just like the blockbuster clash against Pakistan.

The 36-year-old, while speaking at the post-match presentation, drew parallels between his two knocks and termed them the culmination of his adaptability to the conditions and strike rotation.

“I think it was pretty similar to the other day against Pakistan as well. I think there was about seven fours when I got a hundred,” said Kohli.

“For me, it's about just understanding the conditions, preparing my game accordingly, just rotating strike. Because partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing and my only effort that day and today was to string in enough partnerships.

“I think the time that I got out, the plan was to get 20 more and then try and finish it off in a couple of fours. Usually that's the template I follow but sometimes you can't execute things how you want to.

“It's all dependent on the conditions the pitch tells me, how the cricket needs to be played and then I just switch on and play accordingly.”

For the unversed, Virat Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in the eight-team tournament, having churned 217 runs from four innings at a brilliant average of 72.33.

Furthermore, he can finish the Champions Trophy 2025 as the leading run-scorer as he needs just 11 runs in the final to pip England’s Ben Duckett, who scored 227 runs in three innings.