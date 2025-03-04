Dubai to host Champions Trophy 2025 final as India qualify

General view of play during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between India and Australia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Dubai. — ICC

DUBAI: The picturesque Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DISC) will hold the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9 after India qualified for the high-stakes clash.

The 2013 champions became the first team to book their spot in the final after they eased past Australia by four wickets at the same venue on Tuesday.

As a result, the blockbuster clash will now be played in Dubai despite Pakistan being the host as the International Cricket Council (ICC) while unveiling the schedule of the eight-team tournament, had announced that the venue for the final is subjected to India’s qualification.

Remember, just months before the commencement of the eight-team tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its national men’s team to Pakistan, citing the directives of their government.

The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.

The dispute eventually culminated with PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which states that both teams will play their matches at a neutral venue when India or Pakistan is hosting an event for the next three years.

Batting first, Australia could score 260 before getting bowled out in 49.3 overs despite half-centuries from skipper Steve Smith and wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey.

Smith remained the top-scorer for Australia with 73 off 96 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six, while Carey made a 57-ball 61.

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami was the standout bowler for India, picking up three wickets, followed by Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja with two scalps each.

In response, India comfortably chased down the total for the loss of six wickets and 11 balls to spare, thanks to an anchoring 91-run partnership for the third wicket between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Kohli remained the top-scorer for India with a 98-ball 84, studded with five fours, while Iyer contributed with a cautious 45-run knock.