Salman Ali Agha vows ‘fearless’ brand of cricket as Pakistan’s T20I captain

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha speaks during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain for the upcoming five-match away T20I series against New Zealand, Salman Ali Agha on Tuesday, promised to play ‘fearless and high-risk’ brand of cricket to fulfil the requirements of modern-day cricket.

Agha, who became Pakistan’s fourth T20I captain since January 2024 after Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, expressed gratitude for his appointment as the skipper while addressing a press conference alongside interim head coach Aqib Javed here on Tuesday.

The all-rounder also led Pakistan in the three-match away T20I series against Zimbabwe for which the green shirts rested several key players including their regular white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Agha acknowledged the responsibility as a ‘challenge’ and shared his plans to play as per the requirements of modern-day cricket.

He also warned that there would be failures during the transitional period and thus, urged fans to support them.

"It's an honour for me and also a challenge," Agha said at a press conference in Lahore. "We've brought a few youngsters into the team who have been playing the brand of cricket in domestic cricket that we want to play in the national side going forward.

"We have to focus on our intent and approach. We have to improve that. In modern-day cricket these things are important. This is a young team and we want to play fearless cricket. That is high-risk cricket, which is a requirement in modern cricket. There will be failures with that approach, but we have to support our players."

Agha will have the services of Pakistan Super League-winning captain Shadab Khan as his deputy, who will be making his return to the national team since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

"The reason for Shadab coming back is that he has good captaincy experience, plus also his mindset is to play aggressive cricket," explained Javed.

"His mindset is important because as vice-captain, with Agha also thinking that way, Shadab will be good. The combination is good."

Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan.

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule:

16 Mar – first T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

18 Mar – second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui