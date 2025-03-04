Aqib Javed blames fast bowlers for Pakistan’s Champions Trophy exit

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi (Left) and Haris Rauf (Right) during T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s interim head coach, Aqib Javed, addressed the team’s poor performance in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 attributing it to the fast bowlers’ inability to meet expectations.

During media conference in Lahore on Tuesday, Aqib highlighted Pakistan’s struggles against India, emphasising the lack of bowling pressure as a key factor in their defeats against their arch-rivals.

“The two places you get the most reverse swing are Karachi and Dubai and unfortunately this was something our bowlers couldn’t do. I have spoken to Haris Rauf and Shaheen and asked them to go back to work on their skillset," Aaqib said.

“In the past we have always beaten India by taking wickets and applying pressure. This team had the ability to beat India but the pressure of the match got to them," he added.

The former pacer acknowledged that Pakistan’s recent losses to India in the last year’s T20 World Cup and the ongoing Champions Trophy have only intensified criticism of the team and players.

“It is never easy playing against India. It is always a high-pressure game and it is never easy for new players," he said.

“I can understand the hurt and frustration at our failure but we need to understand neither can you judge a player or team on basis one or two series. You need to be more consistent and patient," he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan had shown promise by winning ODI series in Australia and South Africa before the Champions Trophy.

“But yes our selections didn’t come through as we thought they would and we must accept New Zealand and India were more balanced and confident," he said.

The 52-year-old also commented on the decision to drop Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, explaining that the team is exploring a new approach to develop a fearless mindset.

“If you look at other teams most of them have 70 percent separate T20 squads and we are also now working on that before the Asia Cup and World T20 Cup. We need our players to play fearless cricket," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green's campaign in the Champions Trophy was nothing short of a disappointment, as they became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament despite being the hosts.

Pakistan suffered back-to-back defeats, first against New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19 in Karachi and then against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai.

The Rizwan-led side concluded their campaign winless, as their final group-stage match against Bangladesh on February 27 in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.