Luis Enrique urges PSG to keep control as Liverpool head for Paris

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during Ligue 1 match against Lille in France on March 01, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Paris St Germain will be hoping to impose their game on Liverpool to avoid getting hit by the Merseyside's attacking 'fighter jets' when both teams face off in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday.

PSG had a struggling start to the season but found their stride in late 2024 to win 18 of their last 20 competitive matches, having drawn the other two.

The French side have also scored 21 goals in their last four games and qualified through the Champions League playoffs with a 10-0 aggregate victory against fellow Ligue 1 club Stade Brestois.

In Liverpool, however, they take on one of the most formidable teams in Europe, which is for PSG coach Luis Enrique a 'source of motivation'.

"It will be intense. On paper, it is one of the best matches you can watch in Europe. They're one of the best teams in terms of counter attacking," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We have to be careful that we don't suffer from their transitions. They have three fighter jets in attack, it's not easy to stop them if we don't impose our game on them."

While he would not elaborate on the departments in which he feels PSG are superior to Liverpool, the Spanish coach hinted that the Ligue 1 champions would be dangerous if they can dominate possession.

"We will need the ball. Maybe we're not as tough physically but we are one of the best teams in possession in Europe," he added.

PSG have no injury concerns going into the contest, which will be settled at Anfield next Tuesday.

"The first game will not determine who gets through," Luis Enrique said.

"If we were to lose at home and then win (and qualify) at Anfield, of course I would take that."