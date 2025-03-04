Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Pakistan name probables for Syria clash

This file photo shows Pakistan football team before a match. — Facebook/Pakistan Football Federation

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Tuesday, announced probables for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers match against Syria.

For the all-important match, scheduled to be played on March 25 in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan shortlisted a total of 27 players, featuring four goalkeepers, eight defenders, as many mid-fielders and seven attackers.

Pakistan probables for Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match

Goal-Keepers: Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Adam Khan

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Haseeb Khan, Junaid Shah, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Abdul Rehman and Waqar Ihtisam

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Ali Zafar, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Rahis Nabi, Toqeer ul Hassan, Umair Ali and Moin Ahmed

Forwards: Fareedullah, Harun Hamid, Imran Kayani, Mckeal Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Shayak Dost and Muhammad Adeel Younas

For the unversed, Pakistan became eligible to participate in the qualifiers as the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) on Sunday, lifted the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), following the successful constitutional amendments.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 2 March 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on 6 February 2025,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The decision was taken after the PFF Congress unanimously approved the version of the PFF Constitution validated by FIFA and the AFC, fulfilling thereby the requirement established by the Bureau in its decision of 6 February 2025,” the statement added.

Remember, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had warned that if the suspension is not lifted by March 4 — three weeks before the opening match — the Pakistan men’s national team will be considered withdrawn from the competition.