PCB to provide free Iftar for fans during Champions Trophy semi-final in Lahore

Fans cheer while watching the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that spectators attending the ICC Champions Trophy second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium tomorrow will be provided with a free iftar.

Fans with valid match tickets can avail themselves of an iftar box containing dates, juice, and a mini pizza.

The initiative aims to enhance the match-day experience for attendees observing fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

In addition to the free iftar, various food and beverage items will be available for purchase at the stadium’s food stalls.

The much-anticipated semi-final match is set to commence at 2:00 PM, with iftar scheduled for 6:05 PM.

The PCB’s decision to offer free iftar underscores its commitment to accommodating fans and creating a more inclusive and enjoyable atmosphere at the stadium.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing first semi-final clash between Australia and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, Australia managed to post a total of 264 runs before being bowled out in 49.3 overs.

Steve Smith and Alex Carey played crucial innings to anchor the Australian batting effort.

Australia’s innings had a rocky start as Cooper Connolly was dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the third over with just four runs on the board. However, Smith stabilized the innings, forming key partnerships with Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Inglis.

Head played a quick cameo, scoring 39 off 33 balls with five fours and two sixes before falling in the ninth over.

Smith, on the other hand, carried the innings forward, top-scoring with 73 off 96 balls, including four boundaries and a six. Labuschagne contributed 29, while Inglis managed 11.

Following Smith’s dismissal in the 37th over, Australia lost wickets at regular intervals, but Carey’s resilient half-century (61 off 57 balls, with eight fours and a six) helped the team reach a respectable total.

For India, Shami was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with one scalp apiece.