Champions Trophy: South Africa call up cover for injured Markram ahead of semi-final

South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2025. — Reuters

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has called up spin-bowling all-rounder George Linde as cover for Aiden Markram ahead of their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against New Zealand, scheduled in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to the details, Linde is set to join South Africa’s squad as a travelling reserve for injured Markram as cover for the tournament remainder.

Meanwhile, the final decision regarding Markram’s availability for the semi-final against New Zealand will be made later today as he undergoes a fitness test.

Linde will join the South Africa squad on Tuesday evening but will not replace Markram until he gets officially ruled out of the tournament remainder and the ICC Event Technical Committee confirms the swap.

For the unversed, Markram experienced discomfort in his hamstring and walked off the field during South Africa’s last group-stage fixture of the Champions Trophy 2025 against England on Saturday.

Markram, who was serving as South Africa’s stand-in captain due to the absence of their regular captain Temba Bavuma, left the field during England’s innings.

In his absence, wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen took the reins of the side.

The development was confirmed during the 31st over of England’s innings by the commentators on the broadcast feed.

South Africa squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Travelling Reserve: George Linde