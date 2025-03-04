Aqib Javed opens up on Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen's exclusion from Pakistan squad

(Right to left) former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — X/@iShaheenAfridi

LAHORE: Pakistan's interim head coach, Aqib Javed, addressed the exclusion of star batter Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan from the T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour on Tuesday, emphasising the need for a shift in strategy.

During a media conference following the announcement of the national team's white-ball squad for the tour, Javed also shed light on Shaheen Afridi's potential absence from both the ODI and T20I squads.

"It can never be a permanent decision just because a cross has been placed here," Aqib stated.

"Right now, we feel the need to introduce a younger group of players and change our style of play and mindset. Many teams have separated their T20I squads by 80-90%. However, I understand that one or two players from the existing setup will still be needed," he added.

He further elaborated on the squad composition, saying, "If you look at this squad, once Saim and Fakhar return fully fit, it will form a really strong unit. The goal is to keep a core group of 24-25 players together so that they don’t fall out of the system before the Asia Cup and World Cup, ensuring they approach these tournaments with a set mindset."

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was part of Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad but struggled to perform, conceding crucial runs in his spells during matches against New Zealand and India.

"You see, at times in ODI cricket, we assess how effective a player is based on the team's demands and requirements. If a player doesn't fulfill those, it becomes a concern," Aqib explained.

"But on the other hand, if you look at players like Haris or Shaheen, I still believe they are good bowlers in T20 cricket and can deliver better results for the team. Now, it's not as if Shaheen will play only T20 cricket for the rest of his life and nothing else. However, as selectors, it is our responsibility to make the right decisions at the right time," he added.

The former pacer also addressed the exclusion of leg-spinner Usama Mir from the squad despite his strong performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and domestic circuit.

When questioned about Mir's omission, particularly in comparison to Azam Khan, who was picked based on his CPL performances, and Khushdil Shah, who earned selection after excelling in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Aqib clarified the reasoning.

"At times, your team composition becomes crucial. If you consider ODIs, people were talking a lot about the lack of spinners—except for India—because they were playing in those conditions in Dubai," he said.

"Every team usually includes seven batsmen, which also includes all-rounders, and the remaining four players are bowlers—typically three fast bowlers and one spinner. Similarly, when forming a T20 team, you need all-rounders."

"Usama Mir’s exclusion was primarily due to fitness concerns. We had discussions with him and met him regarding this issue. When making a comeback, you need to leave no room for doubt. For example, we included Sufiyan Muqeem in the T20 squad because he is a left-arm wrist spinner, providing a different angle. Alongside him, we have Abrar Ahmed, who is a mystery spinner and has been performing exceptionally well," he added.

He further emphasised the need for versatility, stating, "If you want to include a wrist spinner, it should be someone who can contribute with the bat in the top seven while also bowling, ensuring better team balance."