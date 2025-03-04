PCB gives major update on Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub

Pakistan´s Saim Ayub (second left) is assisted off the field after being injured during the first day of the second Test against South Africa on January 3, 2025 and Fakhar Zaman (Right) in discomfort during the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP/Screengrab/Live Stream

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday provided a significant update on opening batters Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, both of whom are currently sidelined due to injuries.

Saim Ayub suffered a right ankle fracture during the Test series against South Africa in January and was ruled out of international cricket for at least six weeks. As a result, he was not included in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, who made his return to the national team after missing the series against Australia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, was initially included in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad.

However, he was eventually ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury during Pakistan's opening match against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

In a statement released by the PCB, it was confirmed that both the batters were not considered for selection in any format on medical grounds.

“Openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were not considered for either format on medical advice,” PCB stated in a press release.

“Fakhar suffered a left lower intercostal muscle sprain during Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, while Saim is recovering from a right ankle fracture sustained on the first day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa in January."

“Both are expected to be fully fit for the HBL Pakistan Super League 10, starting in Rawalpindi on 11 April 2025,” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB also announced the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, scheduled to start later this month.

The series will consist of five T20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), running from March 16 to April 5.

Salman Ali Agha has been named captain of Pakistan's T20I team for the five-match series against New Zealand, which will take place from March 16 to March 26. Shadab Khan has been appointed as the vice-captain.

In the ODI format, Mohammad Rizwan will continue as captain, with Agha Salman serving as his deputy for the three-match series from March 29 to April 5.