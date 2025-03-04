PCB announces Pakistan squad for New Zealand white-ball series

Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha celebrates after taking wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson in the tri-nation ODI series match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand, set to commence later this month.

The series will feature five T20 Internationals (T20Is) followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs), running from March 16 to April 5.

Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as the captain of Pakistan's T20 team for the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand, scheduled from March 16 to March 26. Shadab Khan will serve as the vice-captain.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue as the ODI captain, while Agha Salman will serve as his deputy for the three-match ODI series, which will take place from March 29 to April 5.

The decision to appoint Agha Salman and Shadab Khan as T20 captain and vice-captain, respectively, has been made with an eye on two major upcoming tournaments: the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 (September 2025) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (February-March 2026).

Salman previously led Pakistan in the T20I series against Zimbabwe last year, securing a 2-1 victory.

As part of their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan will play at least five T20I matches in the ACC Asia Cup 2025.

Additionally, they will face West Indies (away, July), Afghanistan (home, August), Ireland (home, September), South Africa (home, September-October), Sri Lanka (home, November) and Australia (home, January 2026) in three-match T20I series.

Mohammad Rizwan will continue to lead the ODI team as Pakistan prepares for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, scheduled to take place in October-November 2027 across Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Aqib Javed will remain the interim head coach for the New Zealand tour. His initial tenure was set to last until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but he has been asked to extend his role while the search for a permanent head coach is underway. Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as the batting coach.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan's T20I squad against New Zealand: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

NOTE: A wicketkeeper/batter will be added to the ODI squad following the T20Is

Player Support Staff: Naveed Akram Cheema (team manager), Aqib Javed (interim head coach), Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mohammad Masroor (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media and digital manager) and Sergio Basil Mullins (masseur).

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand schedule: