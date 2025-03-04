Why Bangladesh Cricket Board hasn’t paid Shakib Al Hasan for four months?

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during ODI World Cup match against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Monday a raise in player salaries and match fees. However, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has yet to receive his salary for the last four months of 2024, despite being on a national contract.

According to media reports, BCB officials confirmed that Shakib’s payment could not be processed because his bank account had been frozen.

"It's true that he (Shakib) is yet to receive salary for September, October, November and December and that is largely due to the fact his bank account got frozen," said a board official closely involved in the matter.

Shakib is expected to receive BDT 48 lakh (USD 38,400) before taxes.

The BCB announced its 2024 central contract list during its ninth board meeting on February 12 last year, awarding Shakib an all-formats contract alongside Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Shoriful Islam.

Shakib, who had expressed his intention to play his final Test at home against South Africa, announced his retirement from Test and T20I cricket during the Kanpur Test against India in September.

However, he did not return home for the South Africa series due to security concerns.

During the Test series against India, Shakib was implicated in a murder case linked to political unrest that led to the government's downfall.

Despite the allegations, the BCB allowed him to continue representing the national team until proven guilty.

Initially, the board assured that Shakib would face no obstacles if he returned to Bangladesh for the South Africa series. However, their stance later shifted to avoid any potential incidents, especially after the ICC Women’s World Cup was relocated from Bangladesh to the UAE due to security concerns.

Shakib, whose political involvement appears to have affected his career, faced another blow when his bank accounts were frozen on November 6 last year.

Despite retiring from Test and T20I cricket, he had hoped to secure a place in the Champions Trophy squad but was left out due to concerns over his bowling action.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Nazmul Abedin confirmed that Shakib would receive his pending salary as per his contract.

"He (Shakib) will get his salary as per the agreement because whether you play or not there is an agreement in place and certainly we will try to fulfill our commitment as per the agreement," Nazmul said according to media reports.