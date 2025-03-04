Australia win toss, elect to bat first against India in Champions Trophy 2025

Australia captain Steve Smith and India captain Rohit Sharma during the toss ahead of the Champions Trophy semi-final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 04, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

DUBAI: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

HEAD TO HEAD

India and Australia have clashed in 151 ODI matches, with India securing 57 victories, while Australia has triumphed 84 times. Additionally, 10 games concluded without a result.

Matches played: 151

Australia won: 84

India won: 57

No Result: 10

HEAD TO HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

India and Australia have faced each other four times in the Champions Trophy, with India winning twice, Australia winning once, and one match ending without a result.

Matches played: 4

Australia won: 1

India won: 2

No Result: 1

FORM GUIDE

Australia will look to carry forward their momentum as regain their confidence after going through back-to-back injuries

India will continue their winning streak as they face off Australia with wins in the Champions Trophy

Australia: L, L, W, A, NR (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, W