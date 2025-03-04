Australia win toss, elect to bat first against India in Champions Trophy 2025

DUBAI: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket on Tuesday.
Playing XIs
Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
HEAD TO HEAD
India and Australia have clashed in 151 ODI matches, with India securing 57 victories, while Australia has triumphed 84 times. Additionally, 10 games concluded without a result.
HEAD TO HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY
India and Australia have faced each other four times in the Champions Trophy, with India winning twice, Australia winning once, and one match ending without a result.
FORM GUIDE
Australia will look to carry forward their momentum as regain their confidence after going through back-to-back injuries
India will continue their winning streak as they face off Australia with wins in the Champions Trophy
Australia: L, L, W, A, NR (Most Recent First)
India: W, W, W, W, W
