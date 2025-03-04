Steve Smith responds to 'silencing' Indian crowd ahead of Champions Trophy semi-final

Australian captain Steve Smith during press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 21, 2025.— Reuters

Dubai: Australia captain Steve Smith shared his thoughts on facing India in the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Smith gave a composed response when asked about silencing the Indian crowd.

"To be honest, I don’t really have a message. We’re just going out there to play, and hopefully, we can put on a good show," Smith said.

When questioned about whether India has an advantage due to their familiarity with the conditions in Dubai, the Australian skipper acknowledged that it could play a role.

"Maybe, I’m not sure. India have played all their games here, so they’ve seen how the surface behaves," he said.

"The entire square block is quite dry, and after speaking to the groundsmen, it’s clear that the surface is on the drier side," he added.

He further emphasized the crucial role of spinners in determining the outcome of the high-stakes encounter.

"The game will likely be won or lost based on how we handle spin, particularly in the middle overs," he said.

"It’s going to be a challenge. By the looks of it, there will be some spin, and we’ll need to counter that. So, we’ll see how we adapt tomorrow," the Australian skipper continued.

The right-handed batter also acknowledged the absence of key Australian players but expressed confidence in the younger members of the squad stepping up in this crucial clash.

"It’s great exposure for them to play in an international tournament on such a big stage," he said.

"They’ve handled themselves really well so far. Hopefully, we’ll put in another strong performance tomorrow and secure a place in the final," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that both teams have clashed in 151 ODI matches, with India securing 57 victories, while Australia has triumphed 84 times, with 10 games ending without a result.

Additionally, they have faced each other four times in the Champions Trophy, with India winning twice, Australia winning once, and one match ending without a result.