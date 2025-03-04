India vs Australia Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs AUS today semi-final 01

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Australia semi-final 01 underway in Dubai

By Web Desk
March 04, 2025
India and Australia  face off in the first semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 04, 2025. — Geo Super

DUBAI: The first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Australia is currently underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia has won the toss and elected to bat first against India.

Playing XIs

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

