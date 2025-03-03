Major changes likely in Pakistan’s squad for New Zealand T20Is

Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (unpictured) during the first T20I at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on December 10, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan are likely to make major changes to their squad for the upcoming five-match away T20I series against New Zealand, including resting senior players and appointment of a new captain, sources told Geo News on Monday.

According to the details, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the consultation process regarding the national men’s team’s white-ball squads for the New Zealand tour, scheduled to run from March 16 to April 5.

Sources further revealed that former pacer Aqib Javed is likely to remain the interim head coach as the cricket board could not start the recruitment process due to the lack of time.

However, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf is likely to replace Shahid Aslam as the batting coach, while Azhar Mahmood and Muhammad Masroor are set to be retained as the bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan will lead the ODI squad, which is likely to undergo slight changes, sources added.

Pakistan’s T20I squad, however, is expected to undergo a massive overhaul as the PCB plans to give youngsters and domestic performers a chance by resting the senior players including white-ball captain Rizwan, star batter Babar Azam, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha and pacer Naseem Shah.

As a result, all-rounder Shadab Khan, whose last appearance came in June last year during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Ireland, is likely to lead Pakistan in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s likely squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Hassan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Hussain Talat and Mohammad Ali.