Mohammad Amir says Rizwan's captaincy ‘gone from Ferrari to a Rickshaw’

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (right) celebrates with Mohammad Rizwan after dismissing India's Ravindra Jadeja during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9, 2024. — AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir shared his disbelief over a dip in wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s decision-making skills as the captain.

Amir, while speaking at the Geo News programme ‘Harna Mana Hai’, revealed that he admired the wicketkeeper batter’s captaincy during domestic cricket and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but noted a change in his decision-making skills which makes his choices ‘unusual’.

“Mohammad Rizwan… You’ve gone from a Ferrari to a rickshaw now (laughs). At one point, I admired him because he had experience captaining domestic cricket and the PSL, where he led his team to the finals,” he said when asked about Rizwan’s captaincy.

“His decision-making changed completely. I’m not sure what caused this shift since I haven’t been in the dressing room with him during that period. His choices now seem unusual,” he added.

The left-arm pacer further shared that he anticipated Rizwan to bring a positive change in the team with his leadership and dismissed the notion that the captain has no authority over the selection of the players.

“It seemed he would bring about positive changes. However, within a few months, it felt like he had drifted away from the cricketing mindset,” he said.

“If Rizwan claims he had no authority over selections, that’s not entirely true. The same influence that helped him become captain could have been used to shape the team, but he didn’t take that step. I don’t understand why,” Mohammad Amir concluded.

For the unversed, Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan to historic ODI series victories over Australia and South Africa briefly after assuming the white-ball captaincy in October last year.

However, after three consecutive series triumphs, the Rizwan-led side struggled to continue their winning run in the recently-held tri-nation home ODI series against South Africa and the ongoing ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.