Rashid Latif calls for keeping 90s players 'away' from Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif. — Geo News/Screengrab

Former captain Rashid Latif has demanded to keep 90s cricketers, especially the 1992 World Cup-winning squad, away from Pakistan cricket.

The former wicketkeeper batter, while speaking at the Geo News programme 'Harna Mana Hai', Pakistan’s inability to win ICC titles consistently.

Latif, in response, gave a shocking suggestion that the former cricketers from the 90s should be kept away from both management and the team.

“It took 17 years [for Pakistan to win another World Cup] because the 90s players did not spare Pakistan cricket,” said Latif.

“Keep 90s players away from management and from the team as well then they will try to win.

"They have been serving Pakistan cricket for so long now. So, I think, they should rest now."





Rashid Latif’s remarks came just days after hosts and defending champions Pakistan were knocked out of the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, just five days after the commencement of the tournament.

The green shirts, who won the prestigious title in 2017 under wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership, kicked off their defence against New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament on February 19 in Karachi and suffered a 60-run defeat.

Pakistan then suffered a six-wicket drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals India, inspired by a combined bowling effort and star batter Virat Kohli’s masterful century.

Their last group-stage match against Bangladesh on Thursday, however, was abandoned without a ball bowled, resulting in the defending champions finishing with just one point in three matches.