WATCH: Babar Azam plays padel tennis after Champions Trophy debacle

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam was spotted enjoying padel tennis with his brothers, fellow cricketers, and friends just days after Pakistan’s early exit from the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, underway until March 9.

After the national team’s disastrous campaign, players returned home last week. While many are taking a break from cricket, Babar has turned to padel tennis as a recreational activity.

The star batter was seen playing the sport with fellow cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Usman Qadir alongside his friends and family.





Notably, Babar, who is going through a rough patch since his 151-run knock against Nepal in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023, has been under stiff scrutiny regarding his performances.

The right-handed batter was also promoted to the opening slot for the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series and the ongoing Champions Trophy.

His promotion to the top of the batting order however did not change the fortune as he managed meagre scores of 10, 23, 29, 64 and 23 in five innings.

After the Champions Trophy debacle, the green shirts will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I, followed by a three-match ODI series from March 16 to April 5.

However, reports indicate that several senior players are contemplating taking a break from international cricket following their underwhelming performances in the Champions Trophy.

Key players such as Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam are reportedly being discussed in selection meetings, with some considering stepping back from the tour to avoid the risk of being dropped.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering introducing young talents for the upcoming white-ball series.