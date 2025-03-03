Match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals announced

An undated picture of Richard Kettleborough (left) and Richard Illingworth looking on during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, announced the match officials for the highly-anticipated semi-finals of the men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The first semi-final, scheduled to be played between two former champions – India and Australia – on Tuesday, will be officiated on the field by Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, while Michael Gough will serve as the third umpire.

The second semi-final, scheduled to be played between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, will feature Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel as the on-field umpires, while Joel Wilson will be the TV umpire.

The full list of officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals:

Semi-final 1: India v Australia (Dubai)

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth

Third umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Umpire coach: Stuart Cummings

Semi-final 2: South Africa v New Zealand (Lahore)

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel

Third umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Umpire coach: Karl Hurter

Notably, New Zealand and South Africa had to rush back to Lahore to have ample time to train at the venue for their knockout match.

Remember, both Group A semi-finalists – Australia and South Africa – were forced to travel to Dubai on Saturday to entertain the possibility of facing India in the semi-final.

The complexity is a result of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) refusal to send their national men’s team to Pakistan just months before the commencement of the eight-team tournament, citing the directives of the Indian government.

The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.

The dispute eventually culminated with PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which states that both teams will play their matches at a neutral venue when India or Pakistan are hosting an event for the next three years.