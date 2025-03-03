Indian politician calls Rohit Sharma 'fat' amid Champions Trophy

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: India’s longer formats captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness has come under scrutiny as an Indian lawmaker fat-shamed the right-handed opener while terming him the "most unimpressive" Indian skipper.

"@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight And of course the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!" said Indian National Congress (INC) spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed in a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter.

The politician, as per the Indian media, further said that Sharma was a mediocre captain who had only been lucky to end up leading the team as there wasn't anything "world-class" about him.

Her remarks drew a stern response from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla taking a jibe at INC's losses in the political arena.

"Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit [Sharma] unimpressive," said Poonawalla, adding that the Indian team had won the T20 World Cup 2024 under the current skipper.

This isn't the first time Rohit has come under fire for his fitness as he was fat-shamed by fans in January during a Ranji Trophy match and was even called "vada pav" — a popular street food dish in India.

The criticism targeting Rohit's fitness comes as the Men in Blue have remained unbeaten in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 and are set to take on Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday (tomorrow).

India topped the Group A standings by winning all three of their matches which included triumphs over arch-rivals and host Pakistan as well as New Zealand.