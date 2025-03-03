Stephen Constantine set for another stint as Pakistan head coach

An undated picture of Pakistan men's football team head coach Stephen Constantine gesturing during a match. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation has decided to reappoint Stephen Constantine as the head coach of the national team.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, the decision comes as Pakistan gears up for the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, marking a crucial phase in the country’s footballing journey.

However, according to sources, Constantine has been asked for coaching role only for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier match against Syria. A decision for long term appointment will be made at a later stage.

“He is coming only for this qualifier (vs Syria). We don’t have enough time for any change so we asked Stephen to come back for this match,” said a source in PFF.

Constantine previously managed the Pakistan team from 2023 to 2024. During his first stint with Pakistan team, the Shaheens managed to win the FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Cambodia and for the first time ever in history, qualified for the second round of qualifiers – though couldn’t’ proceed beyond that, but team showed remarkable improvement during his tenure.

Stephen Constantine is a familiar name in Asian football, having managed several national teams across the continent, including India and Nepal.



He is best known for his two successful tenures with the Indian national team, where he significantly improved India’s FIFA ranking and developed young talent.

The PFF, according to the sources, has also confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, a major step forward following the lifting of FIFA’s suspension,

Pakistan’s first match in the qualifiers is scheduled for March 25, 2024, against Syria.



The match, Syria’s home game, will be held in Saudi Arabia. According to sources, Constantine is set to take charge of the team for this crucial fixture.