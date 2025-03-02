FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan after PFF makes constitutional amendments

Pakistan men's football team poses for a picture ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers match against Tajikistan on June 11, 2024. — PFF

KARACHI: The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) on Sunday, lifted the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), following the successful constitutional amendments.

According to the details, the apex football body revoked the suspension after the PFF approved its proposed constitutional amendments in an Extraordinary Congress, held in Lahore last week.

Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) confirmed the development and thanked FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for their constant support towards Pakistan football.

“The suspension ended after the amendments were passed in the PFF Congress meeting,” said Khokhar.

“The Pakistan Football Federation is grateful to FIFA and AFC for their continued support,” he added.

During the meeting, the Congress members endorsed that accepting the FIFA-proposed amendments was in the best interest of Pakistan football as it would likely result in the uplifting of the ban imposed by the apex body.

Notably, FIFA, while announcing the suspension, had subjected the uplifting of the ban to the approval of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.

“The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC,” the statement had said.

The uplifting of the ban may also pave the way for the national football team to participate in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to commence next month.



Remember, the AFC had warned that if the suspension is not lifted by March 4 — three weeks before the opening match — the Pakistan men’s national team will be considered withdrawn from the competition.