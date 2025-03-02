Pakistani runners deliver impressive performances at Tokyo Marathon 2025

This collage of pictures shows Pakistani sprinters Bilal Ahsan and Kaukab Sarwar. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani runners made their mark at the Tokyo Marathon 2025, with Bilal Ehsan and Kaukab Sarwar leading the charge as the fastest male and female participants from the country at the Tokyo Marathon.

The Tokyo Marathon was a personal triumph for Kaukab Sarwar, the Karachi-based runner. She crossed the finish line in 3 hours, 52 minutes, and 25 seconds. She not only achieved her goal of completing the race under four hours but also became the fastest Pakistani woman in the event.

“This was a tough race for me and a challenging one as well,” Sarwar shared after the marathon. “But the hard work and training ahead of the Tokyo Marathon paid off. I am glad that I achieved my target of completing it under 4 hours.”

Sarwar, who has become a role model for aspiring female runners in Pakistan, emphasised the importance of teamwork and support. “I want to thank my running partners and training colleagues for their unwavering support throughout this process. There was a lot of learning as well, which I plan to share with runners when I am back in Pakistan.”

Islamabad based Bilal Ehsan completed his fifth World Marathon Major in Tokyo, finishing with a time of 3:21:32. Despite the warm weather, which he described as a challenge, Ehsan’s dedication to training and consistency shone through.

“Glad to complete my 5th Major at Tokyo Marathon,” Ehsan said. “Not the best of the runs due to warm weather, but training paid off. When it comes to Marathon, it’s all about consistency.”

The Pakistani contingent at the Tokyo Marathon was a diverse mix of runners from across the country and the diaspora. Hamid Butt, a Lahore-based runner and Six Star Finisher, secured the second-fastest time among Pakistanis at 3:30:22. Bilal Saeed followed closely with a time of 3:31:01.

Faisal Shafi, another Karachi-based athlete and Six Star Finisher, completed the race in 3:41:24, while Yawar Siddiqui, based in Islamabad, finished in 3:48:45.

It is worth mentioning that Faisal was running the Tokyo Marathon for the 2nd time and this time his aim at the run was to raise the funds for Special Olympics Pakistan.

Among the other Pakistani women, Maheen Sheikh, a Pakistani-British runner, finished in 4:01:27, while Khoula Ahmed, a Pakistani-Norwegian, crossed the line at 4:04:31. Pakistani-American Yusra Bokhari completed the marathon in 5:12:23.

The event also marked a milestone for Saad Usmani, a Pakistani-American runner, who achieved the Six Star Finisher status after completing his sixth World Marathon Major with a time of 6:12:34.

The Tokyo Marathon 2025 was dominated by elite international athletes, setting a high standard for the global running community. Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele won the men’s race with a time of 2:03:23, followed by compatriot Deresa Geleta at 2:03:51 and Kenya’s Vincent Kipkemoi at 2:04:00.

In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede claimed victory in 2:16:31, with Kenya’s Winfridah Moraa Moseti finishing second at 2:16:56 and Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa securing third place with a time of 2:17:00.

The participation of Pakistani runners in the Tokyo Marathon is a celebration of resilience, unity, and the power of sports to bring people together. From Karachi to Islamabad, and from the USA to Norway, these athletes carried the Pakistani flag with pride, inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams.

Pakistani Runners’ Timings:

1. Bilal Ehsan (Islamabad-based) – 3:21:32

2. Hamid Butt (Lahore-based) – 3:30:22

3. Bilal Saeed (Karachi-based) – 3:31:01

4. Faisal Shafi (Karachi-based) – 3:41:24

5. Yawar Siddiqui (Islamabad-based) – 3:48:45

6. Ammar Mumtaz (Islamabad-based) – 3:49:46

7. Atiq ul Hassan (Pakistani-American) – 3:49:46

8. Kaukab Sarwar (F) (Karachi-based) – 3:52:25

9. Maeen ud din (Pakistani-Emirati) – 3:53:49

10. Maheen Sheikh (F) (Pakistani-British) – 4:01:27

11. Khoula Ahmed (F) (Pakistani-Norwegian) – 4:04:31

12. Muhammad Junaid (Karachi-based) – 4:06:38

13. Jamal Khan (Pakistani-American) – 4:11:37

14. Salman Chaudhry (Pakistani-American) – 4:28:27

15. Imran Zaffar (Pakistani-Singaporean) – 4:40:30

16. Shahnawaz Malik (Pakistani-American) – 4:51:23

17. Imran Ahmed (Pakistani-Norwegian) – 4:56:54

18. Yusra Bokhari (F) (Pakistani-American) – 5:12:23

19. Anis Kasmani (Karachi-based) – 5:13:01

20. Hassan Madni (Karachi-based) – 5:13:02

21. M. Rizwan Khawaja (Pakistani-American) – 5:25:20

22. Anees Khawaja (Multan-based) – 5:43:00

23. Saad Usmani (Pakistani-American) – 6:12:34 (Six Star Finisher)

Top 10 Overall Men’s Results:

1. Tadese Takele (ETH) – 2:03:23

2. Deresa Geleta (ETH) – 2:03:51

3. Vincent Kipkemoi (KEN) – 2:04:00

4. Titus Kipruto (KEN) – 2:05:34

5. Asefa Uma (ETH) – 2:05:46

6. Benson Kipruto (KEN) – 2:05:46

7. Geoffrey Toroitich (KEN) – 2:05:46

8. Suldan Hassan (SWE) – 2:05:57

9. Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) – 2:05:59

10. Tsubasa Ichiyama (JPN) – 2:06:00

Top 10 Overall Women’s Results:

1. Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH) – 2:16:31

2. Winfridah Moraa Moseti (KEN) – 2:16:56

3. Hawi Feysa (ETH) – 2:17:00

4. Magdalyne Masai (KEN) – 2:19:28

5. Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN) – 2:19:57

6. Desi Mokonin (BRN) – 2:20:07

7. Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) – 2:20:25

8. Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) – 2:20:26

9. Zhang Deshun (CHN) – 2:20:53

10. Jessica Stenson (AUS) – 2:22:56