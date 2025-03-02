Matt Henry achieves major milestone with five-fer against India

New Zealand's Matt Henry (left) celebrates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 2, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: New Zealand’s right-arm pacer Matt Henry amassed a major landmark during his side’s ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Henry, who dismantled India’s top order in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final, turned back time to deliver yet another ground-breaking performance against the men in blue.

The right-arm pacer gave New Zealand a spirited start by dismissing top-ranked ODI batter Shubman Gill (two) and star Virat Kohli (11) cheaply during his first spell, which reduced the 2013 champions to 30/3 in 6.4 overs.

Henry was equally impressive during his last spell as he accounted for the dismissal of three more Indian batters – Hardik Pandya (45), Ravindra Jadeja (16) and Mohammed Shami (five) – to register his second five-wicket haul in ODIs.

As a result, Matt Henry became the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against India in the history of the Champions Trophy.

His bowling figures of 5/42 are now the best by any bowler against India in the prestigious tournament, surpassing Pakistan’s Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, who took 4/25 in nine overs during the 2004 edition of the eight-team tournament.

Besides Hasan, legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali are the other three Pakistanis on the elusive list.

Best bowling figures against India in Champions Trophy

Matt Henry (New Zealand): 5/42 in 8 overs on March 2, 2025, Dubai Rana Naved-ul-Hasan (Pakistan): 4/25 in 9 overs on September 19, 2004, Birmingham Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan): 4/36 in 9.5 overs on September 19, 2004, Birmingham Douglas Hondo (Zimbabwe): 4/62 in 9 overs on September 14, 2002, Colombo Mohammad Amir (Pakistan): 3/16 in 6 overs on June 18, 2017, London Hasan Ali (Pakistan): 3/19 in 6.3 overs on June 18, 2017, London

For the unversed, Henry’s bowling exploits, however, went in vain as Varun Chakravarthy’s five-wicket haul helped India to defend the modest total and register a comprehensive 44-run victory in the last group-stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025.