Champions Trophy semi-final match-ups confirmed after India beat New Zealand

South Africa, New Zealand to depart from Dubai to feature in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday

By Web Desk
March 02, 2025
India's Ravindra Jadeja (right) celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Tom Latham (centre) during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 2, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: The highly-anticipated semi-final match-ups of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 were confirmed after former champions India thumped New Zealand here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Following India’s 44-run victory over the Blackcaps, which saw them topping the Group A standings with six points in three matches, they will now face two-time champions Australia in the first semi-final at the same venue on Tuesday.

Whereas, New Zealand will lock horns with Group B toppers South Africa in the second semi-final, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

As a result, the two teams will head back to Lahore to have ample time to train at the venue for their knockout match.

Remember, both Group A semi-finalists – Australia and South Africa – were forced to travel to Dubai on Saturday to entertain the possibility of facing India in the semi-final.

The complexity is a result of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) refusal to send their national men’s team to Pakistan just months before the commencement of the eight-team tournament, citing the directives of the Indian government.

The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.

The dispute eventually culminated with PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which states that both teams will play their matches at a neutral venue when India or Pakistan are hosting an event for the next three years.

Remaining Champions Trophy 2025 schedule:

March 4, 2025: India vs Australia in Dubai

March 5, 2025: South Africa vs New Zealand in Lahore

March 9, 2025: TBD vs TBD in Lahore (unless India qualify, then it will be played in Dubai)

