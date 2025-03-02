‘Virat Kohli is zero in front of Babar Azam,’ says former Pakistan coach

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and India's Virat Kohli ahead of the toss for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan interim head coach Mohsin Khan made startling remarks while comparing star batter Babar Azam and India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli, calling the latter zero.

Mohsin, while speaking at a local TV programme, was asked to share his views on Babar’s comparison with Kohli and the former’s recent struggles with the bat.

The former Pakistan chief selector, in response, called Kohli ‘zero’ in comparison to Babar before urging that the lack of merit and accountability has ruined Pakistan cricket.

“Let me be clear—Virat Kohli is nothing when compared to Babar Azam; he is zero. But that’s not the main issue. The real problem is Pakistan cricket, which is completely ruined. There is no planning, proper strategy, merit, or accountability at all,” he said.

“In previous tournament as well, we failed to qualify for the next round. It is shameful how our cricket has come downhill just because of personal benefits and personal motives.

“As long as recommendation is concerned, anybody can be selected in the team. Let me tell you, when I was the chief selector, by the grace of Almighty Allah, I used to select the possible team.

“I sincerely worked for the Pakistan Cricket Board and my results as the head coach depicts my hard work. My goal was to take Pakistan cricket forward.”

Babar, who is yet to score a century since his 151-run knock against Nepal in August 2023, is under a lot of scrutiny due to his inability to score big across formats.

The right-handed batter, who was promoted to open the innings alongside returning Fakhar Zaman for the tri-nation ODI series and the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, could not turn the tide in his favour as he only managed meagre scores of 10, 23, 29, 64 and 23 in five innings.