Naveen-ul-Haq undergoes successful shoulder surgery in London

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq in action during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh in St Vincent on June 24, 2024. — ICC

LONDON: Afghanistan’s right-arm pacer Naveen-ul-Haq underwent a successful surgery to his right shoulder at a private clinic here on February 24, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Saturday.

According to the cricket board, the right-arm pacer will rest for the next three to four weeks before a follow-up appointment with his physician.

“Afghanistan Fast Bowler Naveen Ul Haq underwent right shoulder arthroscopic acromioplasty and cuff debridement surgery on February 24 in England,” announced the ACB in a statement.

“He will need to rest for three to four weeks before a follow-up appointment with his physician,” it added.

The Afghan pacer then shared two selfies on his Instagram after the surgery and expressed his determination to return to the field soon.

“Successful shoulder surgery done onto rehab and getting back on the field soon in sha Allah thanks to Andrew Wallace and his team at the fortius clinic London for looking after me,” Naveen captioned his Instagram post.

Notably, Naveen, who was initially named in the list of overseas platinum players for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from 11 April to May 9.

“Wonderful last season with [Peshawar Zalmi]. Won’t be taking part in this year’s [PSL]. Until next time, thanks for all the love and support,” Naveen had said.

Although, Naveen-ul-Haq did not explain his decision to withdraw from the tournament, his shoulder injury could be a reason.