Matt Henry takes five as New Zealand restrict India to 249/9

New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Shubman Gill during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Matt Henry’s five-wicket haul powered New Zealand to curtail India to a modest total in the last group-stage match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as their bowling unit dominated the strong Indian batting unit and restricted them to 249/9 in the allotted 50 overs.

The 2013 champions got off to a shaky start to their innings as Kyle Jamieson and Henry decimated their top order – Shubman Gill (two), Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (11) – to reduce them to 30/3 in 6.4 overs.

Following the early debacle, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel joined forces to launch recovery as they added a crucial 98 runs for the fourth wicket until the latter fell victim to Rachin Ravindra in the 30th over.

Patel scored 42 off 61 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Iyer was then involved in a brief 44-run partnership for the fifth wicket with KL Rahul before Will O’Rourke drew curtains on his valiant knock.

He remained the top-scorer for India with a 98-ball 79, comprised of four fours and two sixes.

Following his dismissal, India lost two more wickets in quick succession and as a result, were slipped to 223/7 in 45.5 overs.

But, a brisk 45-run cameo by Hardik Pandya down the order bolstered India to a competitive total.

Matt Henry led the bowling charge for New Zealand with 5/42 in his eight overs, while Kyle Jamieson, O’Rourke, Mitchell Santner and Ravindra made one scalp apiece.