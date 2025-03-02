'If you are really a good team…' Former Pakistan cricketer challenges BCCI

India team during Champions Trophy match aganist Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Februar 23, 2025. — ICC

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has challenged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stating that if the Indian cricket team is as dominant as claimed, they should have no hesitation in playing a full-fledged series of 10 Tests, 10 ODIs, and 10 T20Is against Pakistan.

Mushtaq believes such a series would provide a definitive answer to the debate over which team is superior.

"If we keep politics aside, their players are very good, and they have been playing good cricket," said Saqlain.

"If you are really a good team, then let's play 10 Tests, 10 ODIs, and 10 T20Is against Pakistan. That would settle everything," he added.

His remarks follow India's commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

The one-sided contest reignited discussions among fans, with many suggesting that the India-Pakistan rivalry is overrated, as Pakistan has struggled to pose a real challenge against India’s star-studded lineup.

Mushtaq emphasized that Pakistan has the potential to become a formidable force if the team focuses on proper preparation.

"If we get our preparation right and set things in the right direction, we will be in a position to give solid answers to the world and India as well," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the two neighboring nations have faced each other exclusively in ICC events due to ongoing political tensions.

They have not played a bilateral series since the 2012-13 season.

For the unversed, Pakistan had a disappointing campaign in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, failing to win a single match and exiting in the group stage despite being the host nation.

They suffered defeats against New Zealand and India, while their final group-stage match against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

As a result, Pakistan finished at the bottom of Group A with just one point from three matches.

Mohammad Rizwan and his team lost to New Zealand by 60 runs before falling to India by six wickets, sealing their early elimination from the tournament.