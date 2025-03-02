WI vs AUS: Jamaica set to host its first day-night Test at Sabina Park

An undated picture of Sabina Park, the only Test cricket ground in Kingston, Jamaica. — CPL

Jamaica is set to host its first-ever day-night Test match, with the historic pink-ball fixture scheduled to take place at Sabina Park in Kingston this July.

The West Indies will face Australia in what promises to be a landmark event for cricket in the Caribbean.

"I hope it goes off well," said Michael Holding.

Multiple cricket authorities in the West Indies have confirmed the development. Sabina Park is undergoing upgrades, including the installation of additional lighting to meet the requirements for hosting a pink-ball Test.

"The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) is best positioned to comment on this, but I can confirm that a day-night match will be played in the summer," said Daley Redcliffe, the head of Kingston Cricket Club (KCC).

JCA CEO Courtney Francis highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "This Test match is significant and historic for the Jamaica Cricket Association and Jamaica. The Government of Jamaica, in partnership with the JCA and Cricket West Indies (CWI), has invested significant funds to upgrade the lights to meet all international requirements."

"This, coupled with the installation of a new electronic scoreboard before the Test match, ensures we are comfortable with the preparations and looking forward to hosting a successful game," he added.

Sabina Park is jointly owned by Sabina Park Holdings, the JCA, and the KCC, with the latter two playing a key role in the venue’s preparations. Jamaica's Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, assured financial backing for the upgrades.

"We are allocating funds through the Sports Development Foundation, with reimbursement from the Ministry of Finance. However, we are navigating challenges related to Sabina Park Holdings and governance issues with KCC and JCA, as there is no properly functioning entity to finalize an agreement," Grange was quoted as saying by SportsMax.

This will be the second pink-ball Test in the Caribbean, following the 2018 fixture between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval in Barbados, where Sri Lanka secured a four-wicket victory.

Despite the growing popularity of day-night Tests worldwide, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been hesitant to make them a regular feature on its calendar, citing concerns over their shorter duration.

Since the inaugural pink-ball Test in 2015 between Australia and New Zealand, 23 such matches have been played. Australia has hosted the most (13), while India has staged three.

New Zealand and the UAE (as a neutral venue for Pakistan) have hosted two each, while England, South Africa, and the West Indies have hosted one apiece.

For the unversed, Australia will tour the West Indies for a three-match Test series and a five-match T20I series from June 25 to July 28.